Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on POAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Predictive Oncology (Get Rating)
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
