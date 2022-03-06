Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 26.9% in February

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI remained flat at $$0.81 during trading on Friday. 315,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

