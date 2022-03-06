Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTS opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

