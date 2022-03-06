PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNRG. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.96. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

