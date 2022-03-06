Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCOR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,825 shares of company stock worth $7,611,302.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procore Technologies (PCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.