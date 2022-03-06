ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Shares Down 1.4%

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.26. 4,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 10.94% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

