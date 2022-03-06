ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.70) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.60) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.16 ($21.53).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €10.45 ($11.74) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €10.36 ($11.64) and a one year high of €19.00 ($21.35). The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

