PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) to announce $479.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $485.24 million. PTC posted sales of $461.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

PTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 482,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,155. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89. PTC has a 52 week low of $103.44 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

