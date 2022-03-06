PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PEXNY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. PTT Exploration and Production Public has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1603 per share. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Productions and Head Office & Others.

