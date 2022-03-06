Public Index Network Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $320.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.11 or 0.06648066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,862.87 or 0.99763555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047154 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

