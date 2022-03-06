Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $67.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $68.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -158.14%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $2,290,936. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

