Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $348.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSA shares. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $377.36 on Friday. Public Storage has a one year low of $229.50 and a one year high of $379.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $359.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.17.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after buying an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $148,522,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,187,000 after purchasing an additional 296,261 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.