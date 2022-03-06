Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.76

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 129516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PUBGY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €76.00 ($85.39) to €78.50 ($88.20) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

