Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRPL shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. 6,189,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,752. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of 126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $19,622,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.