Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of 126.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 155,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,090,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,865,000 after acquiring an additional 54,853 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

