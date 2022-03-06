Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Issued By Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

TPVG opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

