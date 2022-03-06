Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for South State Co. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of South State in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Truist Financial also issued estimates for South State’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

SSB stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. South State’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in South State by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in South State in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in South State by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

