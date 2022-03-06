Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $8,411,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,077 shares of company stock valued at $26,250,631. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,148,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after acquiring an additional 565,285 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 389,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,539,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

