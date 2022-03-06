Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

