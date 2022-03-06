Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sterling Check Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sterling Check in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Check’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

STER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $22.49 on Friday. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sterling Check by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

