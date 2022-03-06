Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Raised by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

ROST opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.48. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

