Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Boosted by Wedbush

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.