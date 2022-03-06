Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The J. M. Smucker Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.11. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

