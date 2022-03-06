QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIEY opened at $8.01 on Friday. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1263 per share. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

