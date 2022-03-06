Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.05.
QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
QRVO traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $129.63. 1,039,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.
Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qorvo (QRVO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.