Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.05.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Qorvo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after purchasing an additional 809,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Qorvo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after purchasing an additional 325,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

QRVO traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $129.63. 1,039,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,469. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

