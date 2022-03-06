QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will post $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $11.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.26. 9,057,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,311,360. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average is $160.41. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

