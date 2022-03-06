QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.09 on Friday, reaching $162.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,057,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,311,360. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

