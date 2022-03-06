Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given New $60.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.60. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $47,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 326.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 93.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter worth $342,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

