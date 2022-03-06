Radio Caca Market Cap Hits $246.63 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $246.63 million and approximately $48.28 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.38 or 0.06605749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,404.49 or 0.99784420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047493 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 197,223,344,542 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.