Raydium (RAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.08 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $224.34 million and $18.08 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $2.53 or 0.00006484 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00043888 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,637.02 or 0.06758469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,080.40 or 1.00159706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048148 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,673,665 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

