Raymond James Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$57.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC set a C$50.00 target price on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.58.

TSE:IMO opened at C$58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$28.63 and a 1-year high of C$58.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

