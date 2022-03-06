Raymond James Comments on NexGen Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.01. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

