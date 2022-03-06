Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.
REGI opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renewable Energy Group (REGI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.