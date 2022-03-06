Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

REGI opened at $61.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

