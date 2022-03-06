Raymond James Trims Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price to C$23.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEGXF. National Bank Financial downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

