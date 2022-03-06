Raymond James Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $30.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.41.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 99,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $3,565,885.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,999,000 after purchasing an additional 639,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after purchasing an additional 742,906 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $52,276,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares during the period. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth $32,047,000. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

