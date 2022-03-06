Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $104.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

