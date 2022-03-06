Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.14.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

