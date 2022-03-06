RED (RED) Market Capitalization Tops $377,665.49

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. RED has a market cap of $377,665.49 and approximately $18,476.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00265286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001416 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001794 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

