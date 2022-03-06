Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to report sales of $550.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.45 million. Redfin reported sales of $268.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. Redfin has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,814 shares of company stock worth $4,811,509 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16,944.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

