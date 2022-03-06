RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $137,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 131.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDHL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 370,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

