Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Tops $108.54 on Exchanges

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $19.72 million and $111,089.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for about $108.54 or 0.00279646 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 181,643 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

