Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

REG stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Regency Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

