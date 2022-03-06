Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $191,040.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.80. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,389,000 after acquiring an additional 139,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 56.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,811,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 469,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

