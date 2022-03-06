Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,615 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.09) price objective on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.86) to GBX 2,330 ($31.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,892 ($38.80) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.86) to GBX 2,670 ($35.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,400.17 ($32.20).

REL opened at GBX 2,259 ($30.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of £43.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,273.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,261.64. Relx has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,451 ($32.89).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 35.50 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($30.50), for a total value of £315,196.91 ($422,912.80).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

