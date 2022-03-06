Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 8,500 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.309 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.