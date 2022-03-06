Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,652 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Eyenovia were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eyenovia by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth approximately $852,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 188,030 shares of company stock valued at $596,009 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of EYEN stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

