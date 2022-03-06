Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.90. Cumulus Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Cumulus Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.