Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 391,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.43. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.