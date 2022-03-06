Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $904,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GWW opened at $488.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.71 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.79 and its 200-day moving average is $465.42.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

