renDOGE Market Cap Hits $332,703.98 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $332,703.98 and $15,033.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.45 or 0.06742789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.35 or 0.99743626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048306 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

