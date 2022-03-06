Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.47. 79,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 98,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

